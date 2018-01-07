





Rory Karpf Speaks On The Relationship Between Hulk Hogan & Ric Flair, Paul Heyman Shows Respect To Marty Scurll

Jan 7, 2018 - 9:54:50 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 7, 2018 - 9:54:50 PM



I am, indeed, a huge admirer / fan of @MartyScurll. Anyone who is not, is simply not paying attention to the trends in the industry nor the proper villain who will show us the way into the future! @NickJacksonYB @MattJackson13 @Franchise23 https://t.co/amhhMTN13r — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 6, 2018







The "Ric Flair 30 For 30" director, Rory Karpf, was a recent guest on Neal Pruitt's "Secrets Of WCW Nitro" podcast. During a particular portion of the podcast, Karpf spoke on the relationship between wrestling legends, Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan.



Here's what he had to say:



The advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, shared some respect via Twitter to the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Marty Scurll. Heyman says that anyone who is not a fan of "The Villain", simply does not understand the trends in the wrestling industry.

The "Ric Flair 30 For 30" director, Rory Karpf, was a recent guest on Neal Pruitt's "Secrets Of WCW Nitro" podcast. During a particular portion of the podcast, Karpf spoke on the relationship between wrestling legends, Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan.

Here's what he had to say:

Karpf: "Those two have really become pretty good friends over the last couple of years. Ric said he wasn't surprised to hear [Hulk] put him over like that [in the movie]. From what I understand, they had maybe a little bit of a strained relationship going back to WCW, but then Hogan brought him to TNA. Hogan loaned him some money, they went on a tour together. In fact, when Ric was in the hospital, from what I was told, Hogan visited him twice and was the first person to visit him, whereas a lot of wrestlers you might think [would] visit him didn't even reach out. Hogan sent me a really nice email that I thought was really kind. Mainly again, even in the email, Hogan put over Ric. I'm hoping that Hogan will get to come back into wrestling, because that's where he belongs and I think that's his number one love as well as Flair."