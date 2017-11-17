





Ric Flair Suing His Former Management Company For Reportedly Stealing Money

By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017 - 4:52:03 PM



TMZ is reporting that the former 16-time World Champion Ric Flair is suing "Legacy Talent & Entertainment" for stealing at least $46,000 from him. The "Nature Boy" hired a lawyer and the lawyer discovered that "Legacy Talent & Entertainment" received $25,000 from First Row Films, but Naitch was never made aware of the dealings nor did he receive a cut of that specific transaction.



Flair has also claimed that there is a $12,000 royalty check that he has yet to receive from an endorsement company he signed with, named "Jake's Fireworks". According to Flair, Legacy was using that money and putting it towards his legal fees, but Flair never cleared them to do so.



Here is a statement issued to TMZ by Legacy Talent & Entertainment:



"Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That's fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies," Legacy said. "As anyone who read (the Ric Flair Grantland article) knows, Ric has always left a trail of destruction in his wake whether it be from his ex wives, the IRS, creditors, or from his former business partners and friends... the debris is everywhere. Our client wishes Flair nothing but the best and is sad that things have come to this after over a decade of hard work and incredible results for their client."