Viper Discusses Her Return To ICW & Competing In The Mae Young Classic Tournament

Nov 17, 2017 - 1:14:11 AM



Here are a few excerpts from the interview:



Viper On Returning To ICW:



"I’m very excited but I’m also very nervous. None of us have ever been in a steel cage before and it’s not something that you can really prepare for. It feels like the last couple of years have all been building up to this though, this isn’t just a match for me, this is a homecoming. I feel like it’s time for me to come back home and take my title back and the top spot in ICW back. ICW are ground-breaking, they’re always coming up with matches or stipulations that you never thought you’d see so it’s brilliant to be a part of that. It’s becoming regular for ICW to be irregular."



Competing In The Mae Young Classic:









