Posted in: News
Viper Discusses Her Return To ICW & Competing In The Mae Young Classic Tournament
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 1:14:11 AM
Mae Young Classic competitor and independent wrestling star Viper/Piper Niven, recently spoke with the Herald Scotland as she discussed returning to perform in front of her home crowd in Britain at Insane Championship Wrestling's "Fear and Loathing X" event. She will be taking on Kay Lee Ray inside of a Steel Cage.

Here are a few excerpts from the interview:

Viper On Returning To ICW:

"I’m very excited but I’m also very nervous. None of us have ever been in a steel cage before and it’s not something that you can really prepare for. It feels like the last couple of years have all been building up to this though, this isn’t just a match for me, this is a homecoming. I feel like it’s time for me to come back home and take my title back and the top spot in ICW back. ICW are ground-breaking, they’re always coming up with matches or stipulations that you never thought you’d see so it’s brilliant to be a part of that. It’s becoming regular for ICW to be irregular."

Competing In The Mae Young Classic:




"It was wonderful. Every single aspect of it. It was a really nice environment to be in. It was great to think that all my hard work has paid off. I still have to pinch myself all the time though, I’m achieving things now that even this time last year didn’t seem possible.”

