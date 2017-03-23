

News Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - The Ballad of Southpaw Championship Wrestling

By

Mar 23, 2017 - 7:54:21 PM



By theImplications Mar 23, 2017 - 7:54:21 PM





The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE!



Which WrestleMania matches have had the best/worst build so far? Will Roman Reigns claim his yard against Big Undie?

And Southpaw Championship Wrestling, how bloody brilliant was that?



Go back to your home planet Poochie!



LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat



Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead." The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE!Which WrestleMania matches have had the best/worst build so far? Will Roman Reigns claim his yard against Big Undie?And Southpaw Championship Wrestling, how bloody brilliant was that?Go back to your home planet Poochie!LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter:Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."