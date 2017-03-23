|
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - The Ballad of Southpaw Championship Wrestling
By theImplications
Mar 23, 2017 - 7:54:21 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE!
Which WrestleMania matches have had the best/worst build so far? Will Roman Reigns claim his yard against Big Undie?
And Southpaw Championship Wrestling, how bloody brilliant was that?
Go back to your home planet Poochie!
