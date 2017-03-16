LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - Roman Reigns IS Poochie!
By theImplications
Mar 16, 2017 - 7:10:40 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

How weird was that Bray Wyatt segment? Will Goldberg & Lesnar actually wrestle for longer than 2 minutes? And is Lesnar vs Reigns really in the works for WrestleMania 34?

Go back to your home planet Poochie!

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

