Posted in: News
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - NXT TakeOver: Orlando & Wrestle 'Freakin' Mania!
By theImplications
Mar 30, 2017 - 7:16:03 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE!

Imp starts his crazy UK fan schedule of 6 late nights in a row tonight! Perfect 10, Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver, WrestleMania, and finally the post-Mania RAW & SDLive shows! Good luck UK fans, you're gonna need it!

Aries vs Neville AND the SmackDown Women's Six Pack are on the Pre-Show? The greatest Kick-Off Show of all time?

Go back to your home planet Poochie!

We miss you already Samson!

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

