Perfect 10 Wrestling - w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - Will Goldilocks Spear Papa Bear at Fast Lane?
By theImplications
Mar 2, 2017 - 7:17:49 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF) and Burn1nMyLight a.k.a. Burn joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

Orton won the Rumble, Bray won the chamber and- wait, AJ Styles won the #1 contender's match? Yeeah boi!

Also there's this Fast Lane PPV thing on Sunday! Will Goldilocks find her porridge? Will Samoa Joe kill Sami Zayn? Why are all the PPV's accompanied by some light hip-hop?

