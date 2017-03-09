LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp LIVE at 8et - WrestleMania Weekend's Looking Rather Tasty!
By theImplications
Mar 9, 2017 - 7:27:17 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications a.k.a. Matt Maher (WWE Awards! in the CF)jokes & moans over the last week of WWE by himself because Burn's away! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

Orton won the Rumble, Bray won the chamber and now we have WWE Championship match for WrestleMania. Does AJ Styles deserve better than a match with Shane McMahon? Will Kevin Owens get his big 'Mania victory? How's NXT Takeover Orlando shaping up?

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

  • Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp LIVE at 8et - WrestleMania Weekend's Looking Rather Tasty!

  • Austin - Hart Reenactment at the WWE PC (Video), Billie Kay on Her Status, WWE Network

  • Big Debut on Impact Wrestling Tonight, New Don West Video, TNA's Website

  • Paul Heyman Warns Kevin Owens to Hype Live Event (Video), The Miz and His Parents, Birthdays

  • Kurt Angle WWE Merchandise, New WWE NXT Debut Vignette, Fans on Women's History Spirit

  • WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT

  • WWE NXT Women's Title Match Official for "Takeover: Orlando"

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Themes, Aleister Black's TV Debut, Ember Moon

  • The Rock Comments on Women's Wrestler, New WWE DVD Trailer, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton?




    		•