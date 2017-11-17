





Paul Heyman On How He Manages To Stay Relevant In Pro-Wrestling, Comments On Managing The Undertaker Early On In Taker's Career, Talks Having Faith In ECW & More

Nov 17, 2017 - 8:40:30 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017



Here are the highlights:



Managing "Mean Mark Calloway":



"Shockingly mature for someone so new to the industry.”



Believing In ECW:



"I never looked at ECW as wrestling. I always considered it more of a theology. I don’t know whether I had or didn’t have a messianic complex during that time, but I bought into the movement as much as, if not more than anybody else. If I sold anyone on the religion of extreme, I was its number-one customer.”



Working With Brock Lesnar Only:



"As long as Brock is in WWE, I don’t think it makes sense to work with someone else.”



How Heyman Stays Relevant In The Wrestling World:



"Tell me somebody who was in the NWA who was relevant then and relevant now. Sting’s not, Lex Luger’s not, it’s Ric Flair and Paul Heyman. Tell me someone from that entire era who is relevant today. Vince McMahon, Jerry Lawler and of all those people that I’ve named, how many of them are in a prominent position on television today? The only one is me. So how? The manner in which you were treated behind the scenes did not promote longevity. You were going to be used up and spit out and here I am as the advocate of the number-one attraction, the highest-paid commodity, the top champion on the flagship show in the company that owns 99 percent of the market share. Obviously, whatever I was doing back then, that people perceived as career suicide, gave me the ability to survive long enough to have a longevity that no one else enjoys.”

