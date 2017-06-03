LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
On WWE Network Show, Jim Cornette Concisely Explains Major Problem In Modern Wrestling
By The Doc
Jun 3, 2017 - 8:59:39 AM


Jim Cornette was recently featured on WWE Network's Table For 3 program and voiced his opinion regarding one of the major problems that he sees with today's product:

“The concept has changed from the most important thing being presenting a believable simulated conflict that the people can buy as a fight to a performance of awe-inspiring, athletic moves. And I think the problem is they think they’re going to do the moves and that’s going to get them over and they’ve put the cart before the horse. Now, it’s hard for anybody to really work up a good dislike for a heel or hero-worship and idolatry for the babyface.”

