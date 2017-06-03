

On WWE Network Show, Jim Cornette Concisely Explains Major Problem In Modern Wrestling

Jun 3, 2017 - 8:59:39 AM



By The Doc Jun 3, 2017 - 8:59:39 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



Jim Cornette was recently featured on WWE Network's Table For 3 program and voiced his opinion regarding one of the major problems that he sees with today's product:



“The concept has changed from the most important thing being presenting a believable simulated conflict that the people can buy as a fight to a performance of awe-inspiring, athletic moves. And I think the problem is they think they’re going to do the moves and that’s going to get them over and they’ve put the cart before the horse. Now, it’s hard for anybody to really work up a good dislike for a heel or hero-worship and idolatry for the babyface.”





(Doc's Notes - It's one of the most interesting topics in wrestling today. Is Cornette's view too old school? It's not a black and white topic. On the one hand, Cornette is right and there are some virtues of the way that things were done in the past that should never be shunned; on the other hand, times have changed and maybe it's time to just embrace the change instead of continuing to fight it. What gets over, simply put, gets over; run with it. There's a happy medium to be reached somewhere in the middle and someone in WWE will eventually be bold enough to find it)



