Posted in: News
News On NJPW World Gaining Subscribers & The Wrestle Kingdom 12 Attendance Number
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 11:02:18 PM
New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 event was one that brought great in-ring action and provided NJPW with a ton of subscribers to their network. According to a report via the Wrestling Observer, New Japan's streaming service, NJPW World, gained 25,000 subscribers in two days following Wrestle Kingdom 12, now bringing the network total to 95,000 subscribers. It was also stated that nearly 35,000 people filled the Tokyo Dome to witness NJPW's biggest event of the year.

