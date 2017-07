News Posted in:

New IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Crowned

Jul 2, 2017



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jul 2, 2017 - 5:45:23 PM War Machine won back their IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team Titles by defeating The Guerrillas of Destiny in a NO DQ match in Long Beach, CA on Night 1 of the G1 Special. It had been only 20 days since they had lost them to GoD at Dominion in Osaka, Japan.