NJPW Owner Takaadi Kidani Shares His Expectations For The Company Going Forward, Speaks On A Possible Relationship With WWE - More

Jan 7, 2018 - 8:02:38 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 7, 2018 - 8:02:38 PM



Here are a few of the excerpts:



In Toyko Sports Takaaki Kidani said that in two years time he wants to fill the seats in the outfield of the Tokyo Dome and mobilize even more fans. Therefore he says New Japan needs young japanese stars, specifically a heavyweight star in his 20s. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018





Kidani furthermore said that he remembers how the New Japan fan club had 1,890 members in 2012 and now membership figures are at 12,000. Kidani: "The base is rising. Various synergies are occurring. New Japan's sales are also rising." — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018





With rising numbers Kidani said NJPW will be able to pay more money to wrestlers and he wants to get more wrestlers with a relationship WWE involved in New Japan. He says he's going to do that until "the other side" says: "Let's get along." — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018





Link to the article: https://t.co/A5FxqFU2Iu — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018



