News
NJPW G1 Specials in the USA Cards Announced
By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia
Jun 13, 2017 - 9:24:05 AM
New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding shows in the United States on July 1 and 2, 2017 from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. The full card for day 1 and a partial card for day 2 have now been announced. Day 1 will air live on AXS TV and on delay on NJPW World for U.S. viewers; live on NJPW World for everyone else. Day 2 will air live on NJPW World. Jim Ross announced on Twitter that Dominion will air June 30 on AXS TV, as well.


A large part of these two dates will be an eight man tournament to crown the first ever IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion


Day 1 Line-up:

Roppongi Vice, Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale)

Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA)

Quarterfinal Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, YOSHITATSU & Billy Gunn

War Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (c) for the IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team Titles

Quarterfinal Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito

Quarterfinal Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega

CODY vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight Title


The X-Patriot's Take: This looks like a great card! While NJPW already has a ton of titles, that new U.S. Title is beautiful as hell and all four of these quarterfinals should be great. The two title matches look excellent, as well. And, of course, it wouldn't be an NJPW show without an 8-man (or 10-man) tag or 3.


Day 2:


Roppongi Vice vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

Billy Gunn vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) for the IWGP Intercontinental Title

Semi-final 1: Omega/Elgin vs. Lethal/Page

Semi-final 2: Robinson/Sabre Jr. vs. Ishii/Naito

Final: Seminfinal 1 winner vs. Seminfinal 2 winner for the IWGP United States Championship


The X-Patriot's Take: The Bucks and Roppongi Vice are always great against each other and seeing the new champion crowned should be awesome. Billy Gunn as I-C challenger isn't earned, but he is a name American audiences will know, so que sera. I will have full results of the show and more news as it becomes available.

