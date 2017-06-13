

News Posted in:

NJPW G1 Specials in the USA Cards Announced

By

Jun 13, 2017 - 9:24:05 AM



By Shane "XanMan" Sebunia Jun 13, 2017 - 9:24:05 AM





A large part of these two dates will be an eight man tournament to crown the first ever IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion





Day 1 Line-up:



Roppongi Vice, Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale)



Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA)



Quarterfinal Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page



Quarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.



David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, YOSHITATSU & Billy Gunn



War Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (c) for the IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team Titles



Quarterfinal Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito



Quarterfinal Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny Omega



CODY vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight Title





The X-Patriot's Take: This looks like a great card! While NJPW already has a ton of titles, that new U.S. Title is beautiful as hell and all four of these quarterfinals should be great. The two title matches look excellent, as well. And, of course, it wouldn't be an NJPW show without an 8-man (or 10-man) tag or 3.





Day 2:





Roppongi Vice vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Titles



Billy Gunn vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) for the IWGP Intercontinental Title



Semi-final 1: Omega/Elgin vs. Lethal/Page



Semi-final 2: Robinson/Sabre Jr. vs. Ishii/Naito



Final: Seminfinal 1 winner vs. Seminfinal 2 winner for the IWGP United States Championship





The X-Patriot's Take: The Bucks and Roppongi Vice are always great against each other and seeing the new champion crowned should be awesome. Billy Gunn as I-C challenger isn't earned, but he is a name American audiences will know, so que sera. I will have full results of the show and more news as it becomes available.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be holding shows in the United States on July 1 and 2, 2017 from Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. The full card for day 1 and a partial card for day 2 have now been announced. Day 1 will air live on AXS TV and on delay on NJPW World for U.S. viewers; live on NJPW World for everyone else. Day 2 will air live on NJPW World. Jim Ross announced on Twitter that Dominion will air June 30 on AXS TV, as well.A large part of these two dates will be an eight man tournament to crown the first ever IWGP United States Heavyweight ChampionDay 1 Line-up:Roppongi Vice, Will Ospreay, & The Briscoes vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale)Titan, Dragon Lee, Volador Jr. & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, EVIL & SANADA)Quarterfinal Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman PageQuarterfinal Match: Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.David Finlay, Jay White, KUSHIDA & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Sho Tanaka, Yohei Komatsu, YOSHITATSU & Billy GunnWar Machine vs. Guerrillas of Destiny (c) for the IWGP (Heavyweight) Tag Team TitlesQuarterfinal Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya NaitoQuarterfinal Match: Michael Elgin vs. Kenny OmegaCODY vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight TitleThe X-Patriot's Take: This looks like a great card! While NJPW already has a ton of titles, that new U.S. Title is beautiful as hell and all four of these quarterfinals should be great. The two title matches look excellent, as well. And, of course, it wouldn't be an NJPW show without an 8-man (or 10-man) tag or 3.Day 2:Roppongi Vice vs. The Young Bucks (c) for the IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team TitlesBilly Gunn vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) for the IWGP Intercontinental TitleSemi-final 1: Omega/Elgin vs. Lethal/PageSemi-final 2: Robinson/Sabre Jr. vs. Ishii/NaitoFinal: Seminfinal 1 winner vs. Seminfinal 2 winner for the IWGP United States ChampionshipThe X-Patriot's Take: The Bucks and Roppongi Vice are always great against each other and seeing the new champion crowned should be awesome. Billy Gunn as I-C challenger isn't earned, but he is a name American audiences will know, so que sera. I will have full results of the show and more news as it becomes available.