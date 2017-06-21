NJPW G1 Climax Participants Annnounced



The field has been announced for the 2017 G1 Climax tournament. This is a tournament in a two block, round robin format with the winners of each block facing off against each other in the finals. Competitors get 2 points for each win and 1 point for each draw. The winner of the tournament earns a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship that is typically at Wrestle Kingdom, though the briefcase with the opportunity is defended along the way. Last year's winner was Kenny Omega, defeating Hirooki Goto in the final.Goto and Omega are in the field again this year, as is Yuji Nagata (the 2001 winner) who is competing in his 19th and final G1 Climax. The rest of the participants for the 28th edition of the tournament are:Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Michael Elgin, Togi Makabe, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, EVIL, SANADA, Minoru Suzuki, Tetsuya Naito, Satoshi Kojima, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kota Ibushi.One notable absence from the list is CODY, who has been heavily rumored for months to be competing in the tournament and will, of course, be facing Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title at the G1 Special on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in Long Beach, CA.