NJPW Best of the Super Junior Finals News

The X-Patriot's Take: Both men are searching for redemption. A year ago, O'Spreay won BOSJ, but was unable to dethrone KUSHIDA for the title at Dominion and has never been able to defeat him. KUSHIDA, on the other hand, has never beaten Takahashi, who he lost the title to at Wrestle Kingdom 11 and then lost in a rematch to in just over 2 minutes at Sakoru Genesis. I think O'Spreay wins back to back BOSJ titles as he has been claiming, but then loses to Takahashi who he defeated May 31 to win the block. KUSHIDA not being able to win the title back until Wrestle Kingdom 12, and the Ticking Timebomb holding onto the title for a full year is a better story.



Here is the final official card for the Best of the Super Juniors finals:



Will Ospreay vs. KUSHIDA to determine this year's Best of the Super Juniors winner



Kazuchika Okada & Gedo vs. Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll



Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Satoshi Kojima, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet & Dragon Lee



Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taichi



War Machine, David Finlay & ACH vs. Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi



Volador Jr., Tiger Mask IV & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Taka



Michinoku, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru



Hirai Kawato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Togi Makabe vs. Jado, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii



Syota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka & Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuhiro Yagi, Katsuya Kitamura & Manabu Nakanishi



