LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
Lucha Underground To Debut On Netflix Later This Month, Season 3 Second Half Return Date Announced
By Steven Bell
Feb 1, 2017 - 4:28:11 PM
Former WWE creative team member and current Lucha Underground insider, Court Bauer, announced on his MLW Radio podcast yesterday that the unique Lucha Underground promotion will be making its debut on Netflix later this month, on February 15.

Bauer further clarified, "Netflix will air Season One and Two with an opportunity to air future seasons thereafter on Netflix [after they] have already aired on El Rey."

Commenting upon speculation that the increasingly popular promotion may be moving from its current home on the El Rey Network to become a Netflix exclusive property, Bauer stated that, "Lucha Underground is not moving their programming exclusively to Netflix. This is just like any show on CW or NBC taking an earlier season or more and distributing it through digital platforms...", further stating that, "Lucha Underground is not for sale to the best of my knowledge," and verifying that El Rey Network still holds a minority ownership stake in the promotion.

Bauer also revealed that information will be forthcoming as it concerns how this deal will result in the promotion finally expanding beyond their current North American fanbase.

In addition to this revelation, Bauer also broken the news, verified by LU officially announcing it today via social media, that the second half of the current season, Season 3, will debut on El Rey on May 31.

The Netflix news comes after an almost two year, fan driven effort to get the upstart promotion onto streaming giant so as to increase visibility of and knowledge about the product.

Keep an eye out for possible reaction columns on this huge news for the promotion from LOP's own Lucha Underground experts, Rob Simmons and Ryan "Leaf" Plant, as well as further coverage of LU on Lords of Pain Radio's weekly non-WWE wrestling based Global Impact (the Revolution) podcast.

Source: MLW Radio and WrestleZone.com

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode

  • John Cena Grants a Wish, What Happened After 205, Kelly Kelly - Days of Our Lives Video

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Brie Bella Video at 27 Weeks, Alexa Bliss

  • Randy Orton on Fans Wanting Cena vs. Orton Again, Naomi Talks Title Shot (Videos)

  • Lucha Underground To Debut On Netflix Later This Month, Season 3 Second Half Return Date Announced

  • Slow Motion Video from SmackDown Tag Match, The Ascension Cuts Promo, Fans on 205 Live

  • More on Rich Swann Being Injured, New WWE Cruiserweight Arrives, Fans on SmackDown

  • Next Week's WWE SmackDown Main Event, WWE Stars Bet on SB 51, Xavier Woods

  • The Undertaker Reportedly Hurting After Royal Rumble, Backstage Note on John Cena's Win

  • John Cena WWE Title Plates Video, Bill Goldberg RAW Promo, RAW Social Note




    		•