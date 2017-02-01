

Lucha Underground To Debut On Netflix Later This Month, Season 3 Second Half Return Date Announced

Feb 1, 2017 - 4:28:11 PM



By Steven Bell Feb 1, 2017 - 4:28:11 PM



Bauer further clarified, "Netflix will air Season One and Two with an opportunity to air future seasons thereafter on Netflix [after they] have already aired on El Rey."



Commenting upon speculation that the increasingly popular promotion may be moving from its current home on the El Rey Network to become a Netflix exclusive property, Bauer stated that, "Lucha Underground is not moving their programming exclusively to Netflix. This is just like any show on CW or NBC taking an earlier season or more and distributing it through digital platforms...", further stating that, "Lucha Underground is not for sale to the best of my knowledge," and verifying that El Rey Network still holds a minority ownership stake in the promotion.



Bauer also revealed that information will be forthcoming as it concerns how this deal will result in the promotion finally expanding beyond their current North American fanbase.



In addition to this revelation, Bauer also broken the news, verified by LU officially announcing it today via social media, that the second half of the current season, Season 3, will debut on El Rey on May 31.



The Netflix news comes after an almost two year, fan driven effort to get the upstart promotion onto streaming giant so as to increase visibility of and knowledge about the product.



Keep an eye out for possible reaction columns on this huge news for the promotion from LOP's own Lucha Underground experts, Rob Simmons and Ryan "Leaf" Plant, as well as further coverage of LU on Lords of Pain Radio's weekly non-WWE wrestling based Global Impact (the Revolution) podcast.



