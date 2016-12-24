LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
LoPRadio: Best in the [NXT] World: 10 Glorious Steps that Led to Bobby Roode as No. 1 Contender
By mystic
Dec 24, 2016 - 5:01:43 PM


It's the happiest time of the year. It's Christmas Eve and mystic's favorite wrestler, Bobby Roode, is the new no. 1 contender in NXT. Join us for the most comprehensive coverage of Bobby Roode, including:

10. Roode-Hogan (2011)

In Between: mizfan talks about meeting Roode

9. Roode-Angle build/match from BFG 2011

I/B: We will discuss Hogan's opinion (decision?) that Roode wasn't ready/wasn't right as a face/wasn't the guy/whichever. Was it a selfish move? Was it a move to make Roode heel champ or did he claim that later? Was it the right move? What would have happened if Roode went over at BFG?

8.Roode-Storm 2011

I/B: mystic goes over a little about Roode's first world title reign

7. Roode-Storm BFG 2012

I/B: We'll discuss whether Roode-Storm BFG 2012 should have been for the world title or not

6. Roode-Lashley 2014

I/B: mizfan on latter-TNA Roode

5. Roode in Dallas

I/B: Roode says he wasn't even under contract when they showed him in Dallas

4. Roode-Andrade TO: Brooklyn II

I/B: mystic covers some of the best of Roode from The Ross Report Podcast, focusing mostly on Roode's love for psychology

3. Roode-Dillinger TO: Toronto

I/B: Austin's thoughts on Roode in NXT; Roode's thoughts on Roode in NXT

2. Qualifying match v. Oney Lorcan

I/B: Best of Glorious Graves

1. 4-Way Match from NXT

Conclusion: We'll discuss possible potentials for Roode in 2017.

