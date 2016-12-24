

LoPRadio: Best in the [NXT] World: 10 Glorious Steps that Led to Bobby Roode as No. 1 Contender

Dec 24, 2016



By mystic Dec 24, 2016



It's the happiest time of the year. It's Christmas Eve and mystic's favorite wrestler, Bobby Roode, is the new no. 1 contender in NXT. Join us for the most comprehensive coverage of Bobby Roode, including:



10. Roode-Hogan (2011)



In Between: mizfan talks about meeting Roode



9. Roode-Angle build/match from BFG 2011



I/B: We will discuss Hogan's opinion (decision?) that Roode wasn't ready/wasn't right as a face/wasn't the guy/whichever. Was it a selfish move? Was it a move to make Roode heel champ or did he claim that later? Was it the right move? What would have happened if Roode went over at BFG?



8.Roode-Storm 2011



I/B: mystic goes over a little about Roode's first world title reign



7. Roode-Storm BFG 2012



I/B: We'll discuss whether Roode-Storm BFG 2012 should have been for the world title or not



6. Roode-Lashley 2014



I/B: mizfan on latter-TNA Roode



5. Roode in Dallas



I/B: Roode says he wasn't even under contract when they showed him in Dallas



4. Roode-Andrade TO: Brooklyn II



I/B: mystic covers some of the best of Roode from The Ross Report Podcast, focusing mostly on Roode's love for psychology



3. Roode-Dillinger TO: Toronto



I/B: Austin's thoughts on Roode in NXT; Roode's thoughts on Roode in NXT



2. Qualifying match v. Oney Lorcan



I/B: Best of Glorious Graves



1. 4-Way Match from NXT



