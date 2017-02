News Posted in:

LOP Radio: WCW The Legacy Series - Starrcade '95 (When Hogan's Away)

Feb 4, 2017 - 5:07:04 PM



By mystic Feb 4, 2017 - 5:07:04 PM



It's Starrcade 1995 in the legacy series. An event that features a triangle match and one of WCW's great triangle feuds (Flair, Sting, and Luger). Listen to what happens when WCW takes on NJPW, and Flair, Sting, and Luger compete to challenge Randy Savage for the WCW title.