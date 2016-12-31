

News Posted in:

LOP Radio: WCW The Legacy Series - Nitro Premiere ("Did He Think He Won?")

By

Dec 31, 2016 - 5:10:30 PM



By mystic Dec 31, 2016 - 5:10:30 PM



After a one-week hiatus, it's the return of WCW: TLS!



For this week, we leave behind PPV coverage in order to bring you the premiere of WCW Nitro (episodes 1 and 2). mystic's first favorite wrestler, Lex Luger, returns and he goes face-to-face with Hulk Hogan. This is WCW's first direct shot at WWF, as Luger was thought to still be working for WWF. It's week one and already Bischoff has thrown ethics out the window. Join us for an episode that brings home Lex Luger and begins the Monday Night War! After a one-week hiatus, it's the return of WCW: TLS!For this week, we leave behind PPV coverage in order to bring you the premiere of WCW Nitro (episodes 1 and 2). mystic's first favorite wrestler, Lex Luger, returns and he goes face-to-face with Hulk Hogan. This is WCW's first direct shot at WWF, as Luger was thought to still be working for WWF. It's week one and already Bischoff has thrown ethics out the window. Join us for an episode that brings home Lex Luger and begins the Monday Night War!