Posted in: News
LOP Radio: The Right Side of the Pond - UK Championship Tournament (Recap, Reaction, Live Takes and What the Future Holds)
By LOP Radio
Jan 20, 2017 - 6:04:09 PM


This week Shinobi, Plan and Mazza discuss the UK Championship Tournament from Blackpool last weekend. Hear their thoughts on how they thought it played it out. Find out their favourite matches of the two night event. They also take a look at some of the key players and what kind of ceiling they have if they head over to the States. They also make some predictions on what will happen next for WWE's UK territory.

