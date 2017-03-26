

LOP Radio Special Edition: The Undertaker's 5 Greatest Opponents (The Finale of The Phenom's Career Retrospective) (Live at 2:30PM EST)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: In your opinion, who was Undertaker's greatest opponent?





This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza conclude a three-part celebration-exploration combination of The Undertaker. For each of the past few years, every match involving The Deadman has been rumored to be his last. If this truly is it for Taker next weekend, then The Doc and the UK Boys want to be sure to commemorate one of the greatest careers of the WrestleMania Era with a fitting tribute. This week's finale takes a look at the Top 5 rivals in The Phenom's three storied decades as a top flight superstar and how they help contextualize Taker's contributions to the business.

