LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents (Live at 230PM ET)
By The Doc
Mar 19, 2017 - 1:02:43 PM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you get the sense that this WrestleMania will be it for Undertaker?


This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza continue a three-part celebration-exploration combination of The Undertaker.  For each of the past few years, every match involving The Deadman has been rumored to be his last.  If this truly is it for Taker in two weeks time, then The Doc and the UK Boys want to be sure to commemorate one of the greatest careers of the WrestleMania Era with a fitting tribute.  Part 2 discusses the first five of the Top 10 greatest Undertaker rivals, a platform off of which your hosts will dive deeper into The Phenom's overall career and the evolution of his vaunted character.

  • LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents (Live at 230PM ET)

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '96 (Hogan Turns Heel)

  • Private Photos and Videos of Paige Leak Online, Comments from Paige and Her Mother

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: Hipster Wrestlemanias

  • John Cena on Fallon, Hulk Hogan on His WrestleMania Status, "What's Inside?" - WWE Title

  • Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases for Second Week of Reboot

  • WWE Announces "America The Beautiful" Singer for WrestleMania 33

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down with Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Feud Featured

  • Who Will Induct Teddy Long Into the WWE Hall of Fame Next Month?

  • WWE Sneakers Coming Soon?, Trademarks for The Bella Twins, Corey Graves




    		•