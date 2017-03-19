

LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents (Live at 230PM ET)

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you get the sense that this WrestleMania will be it for Undertaker?





This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza continue a three-part celebration-exploration combination of The Undertaker. For each of the past few years, every match involving The Deadman has been rumored to be his last. If this truly is it for Taker in two weeks time, then The Doc and the UK Boys want to be sure to commemorate one of the greatest careers of the WrestleMania Era with a fitting tribute. Part 2 discusses the first five of the Top 10 greatest Undertaker rivals, a platform off of which your hosts will dive deeper into The Phenom's overall career and the evolution of his vaunted character.