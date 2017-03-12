LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - Undertaker Career Retrospective (Live at 230PM ET)
By The Doc
Mar 12, 2017 - 11:21:53 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Where would you rank the Undertaker in the all-time WrestleMania Era hierarchy?


This week, during a special collaboration between The Doc Says and The Right Side of the Pond, "The Doc" Chad Matthews, Samuel 'Plan, Maverick, and Mazza begin a three-part celebration-exploration combination of The Undertaker. For each of the past few years, every match involving The Deadman has been rumored to be his last. If this truly is it for Taker in three weeks time, then The Doc and the UK Boys want to be sure commemorate one of the greatest careers of the WrestleMania Era with a fitting tribute. Part 1 begins with an overview of The Phenom's rise to stardom in the early 1990s, follows his numerous transitions across many eras, and ends with weighty conclusions regarding his place in the WWE pantheon.

