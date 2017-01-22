

News Posted in:

LOP Radio Special - The Right Side of The Doc Says...John Cena's Greatest Matches LIVE at 2PM ET

By

Jan 22, 2017 - 1:05:57 PM



By The Doc Jan 22, 2017 - 1:05:57 PM \





QUESTION OF THE DAY: What is your favorite John Cena match?





In Part 2 of their John Cena career retrospective, The Doc, Mazza, Samuel 'Plan, and Maverick name what they collectively feel to be the 15-time World Champion's ten greatest matches, how they connect to the era in WWE lore that Cena stimulated, and how his in-ring performance acumen evolved over time. As the Four Horsemen of LOP Radio continue their analysis of Cena's dominant decade-plus long run at the top of WWE, find out if your Cena favorites made the cut.

In Part 2 of their John Cena career retrospective, The Doc, Mazza, Samuel 'Plan, and Maverick name what they collectively feel to be the 15-time World Champion's ten greatest matches, how they connect to the era in WWE lore that Cena stimulated, and how his in-ring performance acumen evolved over time. As the Four Horsemen of LOP Radio continue their analysis of Cena's dominant decade-plus long run at the top of WWE, find out if your Cena favorites made the cut.