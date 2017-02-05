LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio Special Edition: The Right Side of The Doc Says - John Cena's Top 5 Greatest Matches (Live at 2PM ET)
By The Doc
Feb 5, 2017 - 9:55:47 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: What in your opinion is John Cena's greatest match? Why do you feel that way?


This week, the band gets back together to finish their three-part discussion on the career of John Cena. Rewinding the clock on his five greatest matches, The Doc and The 'Ponders uncover much of what has allowed Cena to have such a sustained run at the top of WWE over the last decade-plus. You won't want to miss this conversation, as each contributor voices important aspects that help shape the historical perception of Cena in the all-time greatest hierarchy. Of course, your opinion is encouraged regarding Cena's best and most important matches and his place in pro wrestling lore.

