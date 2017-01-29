LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
LOP Radio Perfect 10 Aftershock: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 w/Imp & Burn
By theImplications
Jan 29, 2017 - 11:30:31 PM


With your usual host, Steven Bell, attending the Rumble in person, this time around we invite you to join the hosts of the Perfect 10 Wrestling podcast, theImplications (@TheDamnImplicat on Twitter) and Burn as they sifts through the rubble to bring you a full recap of the event. There will be plenty of opinion and debate to go around as we break things down LIVE shortly after the PPV ends!

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

  • LOP Radio Perfect 10 Aftershock: WWE Royal Rumble 2017 w/Imp & Burn

  • Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants

  • John Cena Wins the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Crowned at the Royal Rumble (Video)

  • New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Royal Rumble Pre-show (Video)

  • New WWE Universal Title Belt In the Works?

  • Final Card for Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View from San Antonio

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio", Bobby Roode, Asuka, More (Video)

  • LOPRadio Aftershock: NXT Takeover: San Antonio (Special GLORIOUS Edition)

  • Big Title Change at WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" Tonight (Video)




    		•