LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE WrestleMania 33 (The Deadman's Last Ride)

Apr 3, 2017



The time is finally upon us! Pro wrestling's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, erupts from Orlando, Florida in its 33rd edition! Lords of Pain Radio's Aftershock is here to recap the event LIVE shortly after the show ends!



With 14 matches, 9 titles on the line and a the possibiities for storyline shifts that could alter the path of WWE for the next very long time, this year's WrestleMania is everything that we've come to expect from such a spectacle. Whether it's fan favorite matches like Jericho vs Owens and Neville vs Aries or potentially controversial contests like Reigns vs Undertaker and Shane vs Styles, one thing that's for sure is that there will be PLENTY to discuss by the time this show reaches its conclusion.



