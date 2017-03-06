LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Fastlane 2017 (NEW Universal Champ, Cruiserweights Steal the Show, Raw Goes Out Of Their Way To Put On A Mediocre Show)
By Steven Bell
Mar 6, 2017 - 12:00:00 AM


We're officially now in the Fastlane on the Road to WrestleMania 33!

The potential for excitement, controversy and a combination of the two abounds tonight as the Raw brand presents the last PPV stop before Mania. Roman Reigns tries to stop the momentum of the rising Beast Among Men, Braun Strowman. Sami Zayn finds himself with his hands more than full as he takes on HHH's personal Destroyer, Samoa Joe, in a former indy star dream match. Charlotte battles Bayley in an attempt to regain the Raw Women's Championship and keep her PPV undefeated streak alive. And in the main event, Kevin Owens takes his shot at both defending his Universal Championship and doing what The Beast couldn't in beating the legendary Goldberg.

Join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell (@StevenFnBell on Twitter), as he sifts through the rubble to bring you a full recap of the event. There will be plenty of opinion and debate to go around as we break things down LIVE shortly after the PPV ends!

