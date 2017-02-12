

News Posted in:

LOP Radio Aftershock: WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 (NEW Champions Crowned, "Bittersweet" The Theme Of The Evening, Did The Good Outweigh The Bad?)

By

Feb 12, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



By The Late Shift Feb 12, 2017 - 11:30:00 PM



The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as, after a three year absence, Elimination Chamber returns!



John Cena takes his record 16th World Championship into the Chamber a mere two weeks after winning it against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Miz, Dean Ambrose and the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt. Will he be able to escape with the title intact and head towards a WrestleMania date with Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton? The Women's Championship is also on the line as Alexa Bliss defends against Naomi, American Alpha takes on the world in a tag team turmoil match for the Tag Team titles and Nikki Bella looks to settle her feud with Natalya. That last one's kinda anticlimactic, isn't it?



It looks like it's set to be a great show, as we've come to expect from the Smackdown brand, and it will surely have massive implications towards WrestleMania 33. So join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell (@StevenFnBell on Twitter), as he sifts through the rubble to bring you a full recap of the event. There will be plenty of opinion and debate to go around as we break things down LIVE shortly after the PPV ends! The Road to WrestleMania 33 continues as, after a three year absence, Elimination Chamber returns!John Cena takes his record 16th World Championship into the Chamber a mere two weeks after winning it against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Miz, Dean Ambrose and the Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt. Will he be able to escape with the title intact and head towards a WrestleMania date with Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton? The Women's Championship is also on the line as Alexa Bliss defends against Naomi, American Alpha takes on the world in a tag team turmoil match for the Tag Team titles and Nikki Bella looks to settle her feud with Natalya. That last one's kinda anticlimactic, isn't it?It looks like it's set to be a great show, as we've come to expect from the Smackdown brand, and it will surely have massive implications towards WrestleMania 33. So join your host, The Late Shift's Steven Bell (@StevenFnBell on Twitter), as he sifts through the rubble to bring you a full recap of the event. There will be plenty of opinion and debate to go around as we break things down LIVE shortly after the PPV ends!