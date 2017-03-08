LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."WrestleMania 33 Controversy (And Optimism), Oldberg, Crashing On The Fast Lane" (w/ WWE Fast Lane Review)
By The Doc
Mar 8, 2017 - 8:29:46 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: In getting caught up on last weekend's PPV, I'd be curious to know, how did you feel about the Braun Stromwan vs. Roman Reigns match at Fast Lane?


This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta of Social Suplex dotcom and One Nation Radio for their usual post-Raw-PPV discussion. WWE Fast Lane is in the books, meaning that the next stop for WWE is WrestleMania 33. Were Doc and Rich satisfied with the direction that WWE took last weekend? Did it do anything to enhance their enthusiasm for "The Show Shows?" They will weigh in on their Universal Championship match thoughts, as well as Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, and the match that stole the show.

