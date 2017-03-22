

LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."What AJ Styles Has In Common With HBK, HHH, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, & Other Legends"

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you believe that AJ Styles will one day main-event WrestleMania?





This week, The Doc has started catching WrestleMania fever and wants to shed further light on the potential virtue of having AJ Styles wrestle Shane McMahon in Orlando instead of an opponent with whom he could paint a masterpiece on the 20X20' canvas. To illustrate his point, he will utilize several historical examples of peers who accomplished in a year what AJ did in 2016 and achieved the highest of highs in WWE. Also, Doc will set the stage for WrestleMania week and offer you a few special additions to your 'Mania Rewinds that you might not usually have considered.

