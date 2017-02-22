

News Posted in:

LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."WWE's Business Model Currently Fruitful, May Not Be Sustainable"

By

Feb 22, 2017 - 7:47:45 AM



By The Doc Feb 22, 2017 - 7:47:45 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you enjoying the build on the Road to WrestleMania thus far? Why or why not?





This week, The Doc wants to talk about the business of WWE and has done his homework to make this as engaging a topic as possible for any listener intrigued by the current financial health of pro wrestling's alpha promotion. WWE has been posting record financial quarters on the back of WWE Network's success, but is that success sustainable? Do those monster financial quarters reflect a thriving business or are there things going on behind the scenes that threaten WWE's long-term vitality?



Also, Doc will go "Around the Wrestling World" to touch on a few of the week's hot topics.

This week, The Doc wants to talk about the business of WWE and has done his homework to make this as engaging a topic as possible for any listener intrigued by the current financial health of pro wrestling's alpha promotion. WWE has been posting record financial quarters on the back of WWE Network's success, but is that success sustainable? Do those monster financial quarters reflect a thriving business or are there things going on behind the scenes that threaten WWE's long-term vitality?Also, Doc will go "Around the Wrestling World" to touch on a few of the week's hot topics.