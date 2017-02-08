LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."Time To Shift WrestleMania Expectations & Elimination Chamber Should Not Be A Status-Quo WWE Show" (w/ 5-Star EC Preview)
By The Doc
Feb 8, 2017 - 7:57:02 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: How would you feel about a triple threat match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania between Orton, Wyatt, and Cena (or Styles)?


This week, The Doc offers his 5-Star Preview for WWE Elimination Chamber, which he has never been overly fond of happening right before WrestleMania. He will detail his reasoning in the midst of discussing the top matches and declaring who he thinks will go onto "The Show of Shows" as WWE Champion. Also, Doc is going to be shooting from the hip to start today's show, working through some mental hurdles with the now multi-year booking strategy for WrestleMania that so often seems to threaten wrestling fandoms among the diehard enthusiasts instead of enhancing them.

