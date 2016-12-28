LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."The Year That Was, Ambrose Peaks Then Valleys, Royal Rumblings"
By The Doc
Dec 28, 2016 - 8:33:02 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: Why do you think Dean Ambrose caught fire at the beginning of the year but was unable to sustain his pristine relationship with the audience?


This week, The Doc has several things on his mind that he wants to put out there before 2016 comes to an end. Though they won't be the most popular topics amidst a slew of year-end discussions, he wants to talk about the rise and fall of Dean Ambrose and the unique change in his relationship with the fans. Doc also wants to converse on the Royal Rumble finally returning to the place that so many of us hoped it would throughout the decade and the WWE Network stepping up this year to offer so many extra special things that made the monthly cost seem like nothing.

Doc will also reveal four other year-end awards as voted on by his readers and social media discussion-partners!

