LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."Reigns vs. Taker, Styles The Odd Man Out, WWE Needs To Throw The IWC A Bone, Royal Rumble Controversy, & More"
By The Doc
Feb 1, 2017 - 8:22:47 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: If you're not excited about Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns, why do you feel that way?


This week, The Doc is joined by Rich Latta from Social Suplex dotcom and One Nation Radio to break down the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble event, its immediate aftermath, and what happened on the card to shape the Road to WrestleMania in Orlando. Did it live up to the hype, given the generally elevated level of excitement before the show? They will talk about the Rumble winner and whether or not he was the right choice and they will begin looking ahead to April as well. Also, Doc is pleading with WWE not to do this one particular thing...

