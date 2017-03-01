

News Posted in:

LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."Life In The WWE Fast Lane, Goldberg'll Make You Lose Your Mind..." (5-Star PPV Preview and Quarterly State of Raw Address)

By

Mar 1, 2017 - 7:47:55 AM



By The Doc Mar 1, 2017 - 7:47:55 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: What are your predictions for WWE Fast Lane? Are there any swerves on the horizon?





This week, The Doc is back with his quarterly State of Monday Night Raw Address, breaking down the good, bad, and ugly of the flagship program's status since last December and simplifying the formula for which he suggests you gauge its success. Then, it's time for the 5-Star PPV Preview for WWE Fast Lane; Doc has some surprise matches in higher-regarded positions and has a lot to say about Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, and the Road to WrestleMania. Definitely not a dull week...



This week, The Doc is back with his quarterly State of Monday Night Raw Address, breaking down the good, bad, and ugly of the flagship program's status since last December and simplifying the formula for which he suggests you gauge its success. Then, it's time for the 5-Star PPV Preview for WWE Fast Lane; Doc has some surprise matches in higher-regarded positions and has a lot to say about Braun Strowman, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, and the Road to WrestleMania. Definitely not a dull week...