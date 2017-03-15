

News Posted in:

LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."I Want More For Seth Rollins & WrestleMania 33 Has Become Fascinating" (Plus The Quarterly State of Smackdown Address)

By

Mar 15, 2017 - 10:16:54 AM



By The Doc Mar 15, 2017 - 10:16:54 AM





QUESTION OF THE DAY: Where does Smackdown in its current state (dating back to the brand split in July) rank historically among WWE television programs for you?





This week, The Doc offers his quarterly State of Smackdown Address, assessing the blue brand's strengths and weaknesses (yes, there are weaknesses) since last reviewing their progress in December 2016. How does it compare to Raw? Is there even a comparison to be made? Plus, he is fascinated by WrestleMania 33 and the controversy that surrounds it, as everything he says or writes constantly cycles back to a central theme. Finally, The Doc wants more for Seth Rollins than to be marginally over as a protagonist...

This week, The Doc offers his quarterly State of Smackdown Address, assessing the blue brand's strengths and weaknesses (yes, there are weaknesses) since last reviewing their progress in December 2016. How does it compare to Raw? Is there even a comparison to be made? Plus, he is fascinated by WrestleMania 33 and the controversy that surrounds it, as everything he says or writes constantly cycles back to a central theme. Finally, The Doc wants more for Seth Rollins than to be marginally over as a protagonist...