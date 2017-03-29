LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio - The Doc Says..."Here's Your Ultimate WrestleMania Weekend Preview" (Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover, & 'Mania)
By The Doc
Mar 29, 2017 - 7:14:49 AM



QUESTION OF THE DAY: By the end of WrestleMania Weekend, which match will we be talking about most?


It's WrestleMania week! Yes, there has been controversy. Indeed, there are legitimate gripes held by wrestling's diehard fanbase. Let us cast that aside for the next few days, however, and allow WWE to sweep us up in the sensory-overload that is WrestleMania and all of its associated happenings. This week, The Doc previews everything, from the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony (loaded with top notch new members who could deliver some great speeches) to NXT Takeover: Orlando (featuring two matches that could steal the weekend) to WrestleMania 33 (which has the potential to be a surprising smash hit). If there's one episode of "The Doc Says" you won't want to miss, it's this one...

