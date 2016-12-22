

LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling (with guest hosts The Doc and Steven Bell) LIVE at 8:30PM ET!!

Dec 22, 2016 - 8:11:37 PM



By The Doc and Steven Bell Dec 22, 2016 - 8:11:37 PM



With Imp and Burn predisposed for the evening, The Doc and Steven Bell step in to chat about the impending Royal Rumble event!



Building upon the special edition of The Doc Says from a couple weeks ago that featured Doc discussing the January classic with Burn and Imp, this special edition will zero in on some of the topics left untouched in that special, as well as Steve's excitement at recently discovering that he'll be attending the event live.



The Doc Says and The Late Shift coming together under the Perfect 10 banner? This is one that you won't want to miss!

