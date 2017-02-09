

News Posted in:

LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Steven Bell LIVE at 8ET - Who Be Going To WrestleMania As Champion Arrgh?

By

Feb 9, 2017 - 7:17:56 PM



By theImplications Feb 9, 2017 - 7:17:56 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!



Orton won the Rumble, but will Bray win the chamber? Should Goldberg vs Lesnar be for the title? And how's the road to WrestleMania shaping up after week two?



LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat



Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead." The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!Orton won the Rumble, but will Bray win the chamber? Should Goldberg vs Lesnar be for the title? And how's the road to WrestleMania shaping up after week two?LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter:Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."