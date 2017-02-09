|
News
LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Steven Bell LIVE at 8ET - Who Be Going To WrestleMania As Champion Arrgh?
By theImplications
Feb 9, 2017 - 7:17:56 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!
Orton won the Rumble, but will Bray win the chamber? Should Goldberg vs Lesnar be for the title? And how's the road to WrestleMania shaping up after week two?
LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!
www.skreened.com/lopradio
Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat
Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."
