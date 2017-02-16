

News Posted in:

Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - A WWE World Title Wyatt's WrestleMania! Why's My Name On This List?

By

Feb 16, 2017 - 7:02:46 PM



By theImplications Feb 16, 2017 - 7:02:46 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!



Orton won the Rumble, Bray won the chamber, but will Harper win the battle royal? Why was Jericho's name on his new list? Who's AJ Styles going to be having fistycuffs with at the 'show of shows'?



LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat



Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead." The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!Orton won the Rumble, Bray won the chamber, but will Harper win the battle royal? Why was Jericho's name on his new list? Who's AJ Styles going to be having fistycuffs with at the 'show of shows'?LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter:Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."