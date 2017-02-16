|
News
Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET - A WWE World Title Wyatt's WrestleMania! Why's My Name On This List?
By theImplications
Feb 16, 2017 - 7:02:46 PM
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and with Burn away, the always colourful (English spelling, suck it) Steven F'n Bell drops by!
Orton won the Rumble, Bray won the chamber, but will Harper win the battle royal? Why was Jericho's name on his new list? Who's AJ Styles going to be having fistycuffs with at the 'show of shows'?
|
|
