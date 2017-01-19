LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn! LIVE at 8ET - 5 Worst Rumble Moments!
By theImplications
Jan 19, 2017 - 7:17:18 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

Was the UK Championship good in the minds of both Brits and Americans? What are the 5 worst moments in Royal Rumble history? Can Imp and Burn successfuly predict the Elmination Chamber line up?

AND Burn's set up the Royal Rumble game! Pick up to 8 wrestlers, points awarded for how many your guys eliminate and what number they are eliminated themselves. Bonus points if you have the winner in your team! The overall winner will get a shoutout/be revealed on the Aftershock Royal Rumble show & will be allowed to make/design Burn a signature that he MUST use!

Enter the LOP 2017 Royal Rumble Game here!

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

