

News Posted in:

LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8ET - The Royal Rumble Game!

By

Jan 12, 2017 - 6:49:01 PM



By theImplications Jan 12, 2017 - 6:49:01 PM



The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!



AND Burn's set up the Royal Rumble game! Pick up to 8 wrestlers, points awarded for how many your guys eliminate and what number they are eliminated themselves. Bonus points if you have the winner in your team! The overall winner will get a shoutout/be revealed on the Aftershock Royal Rumble show & will be allowed to make/design Burn a signature that he MUST use!



Enter the LOP 2017 Royal Rumble Game here!



LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!



www.skreened.com/lopradio



Follow Imp on Twitter:

@TheDamnImplicat



Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead." The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!AND Burn's set up the Royal Rumble game! Pick up to 8 wrestlers, points awarded for how many your guys eliminate and what number they are eliminated themselves. Bonus points if you have the winner in your team! The overall winner will get a shoutout/be revealed on the Aftershock Royal Rumble show & will be allowed to make/design Burn a signature that he MUST use!LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!Follow Imp on Twitter:Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."