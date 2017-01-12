LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8ET - The Royal Rumble Game!
By theImplications
Jan 12, 2017 - 6:49:01 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

AND Burn's set up the Royal Rumble game! Pick up to 8 wrestlers, points awarded for how many your guys eliminate and what number they are eliminated themselves. Bonus points if you have the winner in your team! The overall winner will get a shoutout/be revealed on the Aftershock Royal Rumble show & will be allowed to make/design Burn a signature that he MUST use!

Enter the LOP 2017 Royal Rumble Game here!

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

Follow Imp on Twitter:
@TheDamnImplicat

Burn explicitly says, "Don't follow me, read my columns on LordsofPain instead."

  • LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling LIVE at 8ET - The Royal Rumble Game!

  • Chris Jericho Donates to GoFundMe Page, Identity of CJ Lunde, RAW Slo-Mo Video

  • WWE Superstar Making Changes to His Character, SmackDown Top 10, RAW Milestone

  • Tonight's TNA Impact Wrestling, Knockouts Talk Returning Star (Video), Upcoming Specials

  • WWE NXT Superstar Suffers Knee Injury, Tag Team Feud Put On Hold

  • Xavier Woods Thanks Fans (Video), Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Birthdays

  • Several WWE NXT Superstars Currently Being Groomed for Main Roster Call-Ups

  • *SPOILERS* TNA "One Night Only: Joker's Wild" And "One Night Only: Rivals" PPV Tapings

  • *SPOILERS* TNA Impact Wrestling & Xplosion Tapings from the Past Week

  • More Rumored Names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, the Current Employee Revealed




    		•