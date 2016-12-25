Posted in: News LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling Christmas Special! w/Imp & Burn LIVE at 8ET!
By theImplications
Dec 25, 2016 - 7:40:29 PM
Ho ho ho, merry Christmas! Imp & Burn have bagged the Christmas special for Perfect 10 Wrestling!
With the one question we can all probably answer, will RAW on Boxing Day be a bit rubbish? We're looking at you Del Rio running over Santa! In terms of Christmas crap, that's a pretty high bar to try and beat!
The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!
