LOP Radio - Perfect 10 Wrestling w/Imp & Burn - NXT Is Glorious! Cena vs Orton and Rollins Injured Again?!
By theImplications
Feb 2, 2017 - 7:02:19 PM


The LordsofPain Column Forums' very own TheImplications (a.k.a. Matt Maher/Monday Night Awards!) and Burn1nMyLight (a.k.a. Burn/Mr Mystery) joke & moan over the last week of WWE! Join us every Thursday as we try not to moan about RAW, fail, then remember we actually like wrestling with SmackDown and NXT!

Orton won the Rumble, but did he win our hearts? Bobby Roode has certainly won our hearts, but should he have won the NXT Championship? And how's the road to WrestleMania shaping up after week one?

LOP Radio now has official t-shirts for ALL your favourite shows!

www.skreened.com/lopradio

