

News Posted in:

LOPRadio Aftershock: NXT Takeover: San Antonio (Special GLORIOUS Edition)

By

Jan 28, 2017 - 10:40:00 PM



By LOP Radio Jan 28, 2017 - 10:40:00 PM



WCW: The Legacy Series takes over Aftershock for NXT!



Join us for TakeOver: San Antonio, as mystic's favorite wrestler, Bobby Roode, challenges for the NXT Championship. You will hear the mystic either gloat or weep at a level that will be obnoxious.



Will this be the night that Bobby Roode begins to make nXt glorious? Will he take nXt to the next level? Or will his overconfidence lead Roode to take one on the chin (and take his first loss)? Will this be a one-off? Will they wrestle again in Orlando? Where does Kassius Ohno play in all this?



