Posted in: News
Kurt Angle Shares An Interesting Piece Of Information Regarding Something Owen Hart Said About Him, Sky Sports Uploads A Hornswoggle Documentary
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 7:41:27 PM
Sky Sports has posted a mini-documentary onto their website about former WWE Crusierweight Champion, Hornswoggle. It covers Hornswoggle's post-WWE life, his time on the independent wrestling scene and much more. Hornswoggle also stated that he was released from the WWE on the worst day of his life.

You can check out the mini-documentary here:

http://www.skysports.com/wwe/news/14203/11199958/where-are-they-now-hornswoggle



Kurt Angle uploaded a photo onto his Instagram that read "5 days before Owen Hart tragically passed away, Owen had a dark match with Kurt Angle and afterwards told backstage officials that Kurt is going to be a future Hall Of Famer & World Champion."

