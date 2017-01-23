

Kurt Angle Pulled From Bookings In Scotland This Weekend

Source: 5-Star Wrestling Recently announced as the headlining attraction for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony during WrestleMania weekend, Kurt Angle will not be fulfilling previously scheduled bookings overseas this weekend, fueling minor speculation that he could make a surprise appearance for WWE during Royal Rumble weekend.Angle said on ESPN last week that he was focused on the Hall of Fame only, but that he hoped to wrestle for WWE again one day.Source: 5-Star Wrestling