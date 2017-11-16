Jennifer Hudson Files A Protective Order Against David Otunga, Otunga's Lawyer Releases A Statement

|
According to a report via People.com, the ten-year relationship/nine-year engagement between singer/actor, Jennifer Hudson and WWE personality David Otunga is now over. Also, Hudson filed a protective order against Otunga.
Here's a statement that Jennifer Hudson's representative gave People.com:
"They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."
TMZ followed up on the original report by People.com and they received a statement from David Otunga's lawyer, Tracy Rizzo.
Rizzo: “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”
"As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son."
